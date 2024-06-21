Game Info: Friday, June 21 at Tennessee Smokies: 6:00 PM CT: Smokies Stadium

June 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (29-36) at Tennessee Smokies (39-26)

Friday, June 21, 2024 - 6:00 PM - Smokies Stadium - Kodak, TN

Game 66 of 137 - Away Game 42 of 73

Starting Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (1-8, 4.40) vs. LHP Alex Troop (1-1, 5.54)

Watch Live: Bally Live / MiLB.TV / MLB At Bat

Listen Live: 102.1 The Box

Recent Roster Moves

6/20: INF Keshawn Ogans placed on the 7-day Injured List

6/20: OF Bryson Worrell transferred to Mississippi from Low-A Augusta

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves and Tennessee Smokies continue a six-game series on Friday night at Smokies Stadium. This is the first of two series between the two teams this season. The M-Braves and Smokies will meet for a six-game set at Trustmark Park from July 30 to August 4.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The M-Braves dropped their third straight to the Smokies on Thursday night, 4-3, at Smokies Stadium. Down 4-3 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, pinch runner Geraldo Quintero was thrown out to end the game, attempting to steal home and tie the game. Cal Conley and Javier Valdes homered in the loss. Conley was 2-for-4 with a double, homer, two RBI, and a stolen base. Drew Parrish settled in after giving up three runs in the first three innings and sat down the final 10 batters until he exited the game with one out in the sixth inning. Overall, the left-hander worked 5.1 innings, giving up three runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in his team-best 13th start.

PARKER POWER SURGE: The South Mississippi native Brandon Parker reached base safely in 12 straight games from May 26 to June 16. During the month of June, Parker is batting .387 with five home runs, three doubles, nine RBI, nine runs, six walks, and 1.454 OPS.

START ME UP: M-Braves' starting pitchers have a 3.51 ERA, ranking T-5th in Double-A and lead Double-A with five complete games and T-1st with three complete game shutouts.

ROAD WARRIORS: After starting the season 6-14 on the road, the M-Braves are 13-8 over their last 21 games away from Trustmark Park, including a 4-1 mark in last week's home-away-from-home series at Toyota Field. Due to last week's series being shifted from Pearl to Madison, AL, the M-Braves are in the midst of a three-week, 17-game road trip that began on June 4 at Pensacola. They won a club record nine straight games away from Pearl from May 12 to June 5. The streak included a six-game sweep in Chattanooga, May 21-26.

NEED FOR SPEED: The M-Braves are 2nd in Double-A behind Birmingham (118) in stolen bases with 117 (117-for-142) through 65 games. Five players have reached double-digit steals. Justin Dean leads the way and is 2nd in the league with 28. Geraldo Quintero and Cody Milligan are T-10th with 20 ... Nacho Alvarez had 16, and Cal Conley had 15. Mississippi had 157 stolen bases last season and is on pace for 247 (1.80 per game) in 2024. The most by an M-Braves team was 159 in 2007.

MOVING ON UP: Since May 29, four M-Braves have been promoted to a higher level, and two are currently on the Atlanta major league roster ... RHP Spencer Schwellenbach was promoted directly to Atlanta on 5/29 ... RHP Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on 6/1, and then Atlanta on 6/9 ... C Drake Baldwin (6/11) and INF Nacho Alvarez Jr. (5/12) were promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett this last week.

FLETCH ON THE MOUND...AND INFIELD: David Fletcher was transferred from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 1 and joined the M-Braves roster as a two-way player, throwing the knuckleball ... Fletcher tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball in his first M-Braves start on June 4 and over his first three starts is 0-1 with a 4.67 ERA (17.1 IP/9 ER), five walks, four strikeouts, .238 opponents' batting average and 1.15 WHIP ... The former major league infielder is a career .276 batter with 16 home runs, 170 RBI, and 560 hits over seven seasons and 539 MLB games ... He has played for the LA Angels (2018-23) and Atlanta Braves (2024) ... Fletcher appeared in five games for Atlanta this season in April. He made his first five pitching appearances for Gwinnett this season and appeared in 39 games as a position player. Atlanta received Fletcher via trade with the Angels in exchange for 1B Evan White and LHP Tyler Thomas (12/8/23).

"MAY" BE A GOOD SIGN: After going 7-15 in April, the M-Braves completed a 16-10 May. The 16 wins in May were the 5th-most in Double-A. The Mississippi pitching staff gave up the second-fewest runs in Double-A (86) during the month and posted a 3.19 ERA. In May, starters Ian Mejia, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Hurston Waldrep combined to go 9-1 with a 0.51 ERA, four runs allowed over 70.1 innings pitched, 13 walks to 78 strikeouts.

THE MEJIA MAGIC: Ian Mejia was named Southern League Pitcher of the Month for May and was 4-0, not allowing a run in 26.2 innings, five walks to 30 strikeouts. In four starts at Trustmark Park, Mejia hasn't given up a run in 27 innings. When Ian Mejia takes the mound, the Mississippi Braves are 10-2 in his 12 starts. Mississippi's opening-day starter leads the Southern League with two shutouts and ranks among the league leaders in ERA (8th, 2.23), wins (T-2nd, 5), WHIP (10th, 1.05), and opponent's batting average (T-8th, .191). Mejia set a new club record, not allowing a run over 30.1 innings from April 28 to May 5.

M-BRAVES SWEEP CHATTANOOGA: The six-game sweep of Chattanooga, May 21-26, was the second by an M-Braves team and first since a six-game sweep of Rocket City July 12-17, 2022. The M-Braves scored 39 runs over the six games with no home runs but 18 doubles, one triple, a .299 batting average, and a .371 OBP. Nacho Alvarez hit .370 (10x27) with a double, two RBI, four runs, a walk, and three steals.

SCHWELLY TO THE SHOW: Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect Spencer Schwellenbach had his contract selected by the Atlanta Braves on May 29. He made his MLB debut on May 29 vs. Washington (5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO). Schwellenbach is the second M-Braves alum to make their major league debut this season, joining Tyler Ferguson, who debuted for Oakland on May 7. The right-hander is the 171st Mississippi player to make their major league debut and the 24th to be promoted directly from Double-A. Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grisson were promoted from Mississippi to Atlanta in 2022. Max Fried was the last pitcher to be promoted from the M-Braves roster in 2019.

WALDREP TO THE SHOW: RHP Hurston Waldrep was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on May 8, and after just one start in Triple-A, he made his major league debut on June 9 at Washington. He was the 173rd player to move from Mississippi to "The Show." The Atlanta Braves' first-round pick in 2023 (24th overall) went 3-1 with a 1.19 ERA from Mississippi in May, with 31 strikeouts to seven walks.

MEJIA TOSSES FIFTH NO-HITTER IN M-BRAVES HISTORY: RHP Ian Mejia's seven-inning no-hitter in game two of the Friday, May 17 doubleheader vs. Biloxi was the fifth no-hitter in M-Braves history, and first individual one since Tommy Hanson's nine-inning no-hitter on June 25, 2008, vs. Birmingham at Trustmark Park. The M-Braves beat the Barons 6-0, and Hanson walked three and struck out 14 in the game. There have been three combined nine-inning no-hitters in team history (Julio Teheran & Tyrelle Harris, 8/2/10 vs. Mobile, Ian Anderson & Jeremy Walker, 6/28/19 vs. Jackson (TN), and Bryce Elder & Daysbel Hernandez, 7/10/21 vs. Pensacola.

FINAL SEASON IN MISSISSIPPI: On January 9, it was announced that after 20 years, 2024 will be the M-Braves' final season in Pearl, MS. As of the start of the 2025 season, the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves will be relocating to Columbus, GA.

M-BRAVES REACH 1,200 WINS: The April 25, 13-3 win over Montgomery was Mississippi's 1,200th in franchise history. It took the M-Braves until the sixth game of the inaugural season in 2005 to win the first game in club history, which was an April 12, 2005, 7-4 win over the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx in game two of a doubleheader at Pringles Park. Jeff Francoeur was 0-for-3, with a walk and RBI, in the game, using a five-run sixth fueled by RBIs by Scott Thorman, Francoeur, and Derrick Gibson. Brian O'Connor got the win for Mississippi.

COACHING STAFF WITH A NEW FLO: After spending one season as manager of the Braves High-A affiliate Rome Braves (Emperors), Angel Flores will take the reins for the first time at the Double-A level, succeeding Kanekoa Texeira. Texeira was promoted to manager of the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after Matt Tuiasosopo was named to the Braves' Major League coaching staff for 2024. Flores returns to Mississippi, where he served as bench coach in 2022. Flores took over as interim manager from April 26 to May 15, 2022, while Bruce Crabbe took a leave of absence from the club. During the 18-game stretch, the M-Braves went 10-8. During his first season as a full-time manager last year, Flores led the R-Braves to a 34-32 record in the second half and an overall 64-68 mark. Rome closed the year with a 21-15 record in August and September. Overall, he holds a 74-76 record as a manager.

Southern League Stories from June 21, 2024

