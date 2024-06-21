Chaney Saves the Day in 7-2 Win

June 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas went above and beyond on Defenders of the Diamond Night, defeating the Biloxi Shuckers 7-2 at Toyota Field on Friday night.

The Trash Pandas assembled in the first inning as outfielder Gustavo Campero stole two bases and when not far from home plate, scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of outfielder Orlando Martinez.

Campero scored another run in the third as designated hitter Eric Wagaman smashed one into the left field gap for a double to make it a 2-0 Trash Pandas lead.

The Trash Pandas would add another run in the fifth courtesy of the second sacrifice fly of the night from Martinez as the god of thunder recorded multiple RBI for the second night in a row.

Rocket City put up another sacrifice fly in the seventh as Captain America Eric Wagaman drove in his second run of the night.

Trash Pandas starting pitcher Chase Chaney (W, 4-5) put up an Iron Man performance on the mound with a season-high seven innings pitched and seven strikeouts.

The Trash Pandas added three more runs in the eighth courtesy of Campero who singled in a run on a grounder to short. On the play, Shuckers shortstop Casey Martin threw wildly to home allowing two more runs to score and put Rocket City up 7-0.

Biloxi designated hitter Zavier Warren ripped a two-run double in the ninth to break up the Trash Pandas shutout bid. With the win, Rocket City ended its five-game losing streak.

Rocket City (33-33) and Biloxi (28-37) will face off in game five of the series on Saturday for Strike Out Cancer Night and Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Clearview Cancer Institute. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets start at $8 and are available at TPTix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. Logan Henderson (BLX)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.