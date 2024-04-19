Shuckers Storm Back for Seventh Straight Win

BILOXI, MS - After being down 3-0 in the fifth, the Biloxi Shuckers (9-4) used four shutout innings from the bullpen and five unanswered runs for a 5-3 comeback win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (3-9) at Shuckers Ballpark on Friday night in front of 3,169 fans. The win was Biloxi's seventh straight and clinched their second straight home series win.

The Lookouts struck first three batters in with an RBI double from Anthony Alford, giving Chattanooga a 1-0 lead. In the fourth, they extended the lead on another double, this time from Miguel Hernandez, scoring Justice Thompson to double the lead. In the fifth, the Lookouts struck again with an RBI double from James Free, making it 3-0. Despite the two earned runs allowed, Shuckers starter Tyler Woessner struck out six and walked one over five innings.

The Shuckers tallied their first run of the night in the bottom of the fifth with a solo shot from Freddy Zamora to left, his second of the year, to make it 3-1. In the seventh, the Shuckers got within one when Lamar Sparks swam around a throw home from right, giving Ernesto Martinez Jr. an RBI, and making it 3-2. The next batter and newest Shucker, Justin Dirden, tied the game at three with an RBI double to the right-field corner.

In the eighth, Biloxi took the lead with an RBI single from Martinez Jr., his team-leading ninth of the year, scoring Carlos Rodriguez from third and making it 4-3. He then scored on a wild pitch and an error, giving Biloxi a 5-3 lead.

Out of the Shuckers bullpen, Sam Carlson worked a scoreless sixth before Nick Merkel worked around two singles for two scoreless frames. In the ninth, Justin Yeager struck out three to work around a one-out walk, earning his fourth sea elf the year. Merkel (2-1) earned the win while Jake Gozzo (0-1) took the loss for Chattanooga.

At the plate, Dirden and Rodriguez each tallied a multi-hit performance for Biloxi. Dirden's came in his organizational debut after signing with the Brewers organization on Tuesday.

The Shuckers will send TJ Shook (0-1, 4.15) to the mound on Saturday night against Chase Petty (0-1, 9.72) for the Lookouts. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Shuckers will host Front 9 Night at the ballpark to swing into golf season with a Shuckers Golf Towel giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local military organization before the game through the team's Heart of a Shucker Fund. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

