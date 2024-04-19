Barons Beat the Braves 2-0 on Thursday

April 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons used a dominant pitching performance from Drew Thorpe to shut out the Mississippi Braves 2-0 at Regions Field on Thursday night. Thorpe (3-0, 0.50) pitched seven innings and gave up only four hits, no runs, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Thorpe has three starts to start the 2024 season. He went five innings in his first start, six innings in his second start, and seven innings in the 2-0 win. Thorpe was effective in his 85-pitch night. Thorpe lowered his ERA from 0.82 to 0.50, which is third best in the Southern League. Thorpe continues to lead the Southern League in strikeouts with 18 on the season.

The Barons had the only scoring in the game. In the bottom of the first inning, Edgar Quero grounds into a double play, scoring Terrell Tatum. Barons take a 1-0 lead. Jason Matthews tripled to center in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Jacob Burke scored on the play. The Braves centerfielder tried to make a great play but came up short, and the ball traveled to the fence. With the run, the Barons led 2-0.

The Braves had two runners on base in the ninth inning, but LHP Gil Luna gave up, hit, and walked. He had three strikeouts in the win to get his first save of the season. Shortstop Brooks Baldwin went 4-for-4 in the game with a stolen base. Baldwin raised his average to .436 and is second in batting average in the Southern League.

Next, the Barons will continue their series with the Braves on Friday Night Fireworks and a Coke Hat Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 13 and older on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 19, 2024

Barons Beat the Braves 2-0 on Thursday - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.