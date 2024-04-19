Shuckers Announce Addition of Justin Dirden to Active Roster

April 19, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that outfielder Justin Dirden (pronounced DEER-den) has been added to the team's active roster in a promotion from the ACL Brewers. The Shuckers roster now stands at 28 active players. Dirden will wear No. 4. An updated roster and supplemental player bio for Dirden is attached below.

Dirden signed with the Brewers organization on April 16, 2024, after spending 291 games in the Houston Astros system. Over the last two years, Dirden has hit 34 home runs and driven in 143 runs in 208 games between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land. In 2022, Dirden set career-highs in home runs (24), RBI (101), average (.302), slugging percentage (.558) and OPS (.942) and was named a Double-A All-Star by Baseball America .

