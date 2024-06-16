Shuckers, Smokies Canceled on Sunday at Keesler Federal Park
June 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Tennessee Smokies were canceled due to heavy rain at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday. As the game marked the final matchup between the two teams this season, the game will not be made up. The Shuckers will return to Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday, June 25 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
Tickets from tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season game, excluding July 3, for a ticket of equal or lesser value at the Shuckers Box Office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.
After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers will begin a six-game road trip against the Rocket City Trash Pandas from Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. Game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
