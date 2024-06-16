Biscuits Use 4-Run 1st to Top Wreckers 6-1 on Sunday

June 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







An early onslaught from the Montgomery Biscuits offense helped them to a 6-1 victory over the Chattanooga Wreckers on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field.

For the second time in as many days, the visitors scored four runs in the first inning, tallying five hits in the frame as Chattanooga started from behind. The inning was capped off by a Willy Vasquez two-RBI single, before Wreckers right-hander Julian Aguiar fanned a pair to work his way out of the inning.

Aguiar settled down from there, giving the bullpen some much-needed rest as he got through a further five frames while allowing just an additional two runs on eight hits.

The Wreckers were unable to capitalize on their own early opportunity, having loaded the bases with two outs in the second thanks to an Ivan Johnson walk. Chattanooga managed to break up the shutout in the eighth inning, as utility man Quincy McAfee reached with a one-out single. The veteran then stole second before scampering home on an RBI double off the bat of Nick Northcut. That knock was Northcut's team-leading 32nd RBI of the year, and he has also reached safely in six of his last eight contests.

Carson Rudd came on in relief of Aguiar and tossed three shutout innings, lowering his ERA to a team-best 1.93. Since April 17, Rudd has allowed just six earned runs in 36 innings of work.

The Lookouts will head to Pensacola to take on the Blue Wahoos for six games next week, before the team returns home to AT&T Field on Tuesday, June 25 when they begin a series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Southern League Stories from June 16, 2024

