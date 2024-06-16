Biscuits Take Finale and Series off Lookouts on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The offense struck early, the pitching staff dominated, and the Montgomery Biscuits (36-27) took the series off the Chattanooga Lookouts (17-46) with a 6-1 in the finale on Sunday at AT&T Field.

The offense jumped ahead early with a four-run opening frame. Chandler Simpson led off with a double to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Two batters later, Bob Seymour extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI double. Dru Baker added an RBI single, and Willy Vasquez lined a two-run single into right field to make it 4-0.

Six different pitchers combined to allow one run. Ian Seymour led the way with four scoreless innings in his 13th start. Antonio Menendez picked up the win with three strikeouts in two shutout innings. The Lookouts lone run came in the eighth.

Montgomery has a scheduled off day tomorrow before playing in the MiLB Rickwood Classic on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 CT. Tickets can be purchased HERE. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

