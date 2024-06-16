Trash Pandas Walked off at Home on Sunday, 3-2

June 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Chase Chaney, John O'Reilly, and Nick Jones combined to give up just one run over 8 innings, but Michael Darrell-Hicks could not close the door as the Mississippi Braves (29-33) snatched a 3-2 victory over Trash Pandas (32-30) on Sunday afternoon.

Gustavo Campero got the scoring started just two pitches into the game, launching his seventh home run of the season into left field for an immediate 1-0 advantage.

Mississippi responded with a bases loaded walk to tie the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning, but that would be the only crack in the armor all day for Trash Pandas starter, Chase Chaney. He held the Braves to four hits over five frames, striking out three and walking a pair.

Rocket City grabbed the lead right back in the 3rd, as Campero scored again on a wild pitch by Mississippi starter, Jorge Juan.

Innings 4 through 8 featured no scoring, highlighted by three lockdown frames from John O'Reilly and Nick Jones out of the Trash Pandas bullpen.

Perfect on save opportunities so far this season, Michael Darrell-Hicks came on to close in the 9th for the Trash Pandas. Tyler Tolve drew a walk to start the frame but was subsequently forced out at second base. Brandon Parker followed with a single, and former Angels infielder David Fletcher tied the game with a base hit of his own. Darrell-Hicks responded with a strikeout, but Yolbert Sanchez laced a ball into center to send the Braves home as walk-off winners.

The Trash Pandas will remain at home this week to host the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A, Milwaukee Brewers) at Toyota Field. This will be the final series of the first half of the season, as records will reset starting June 25th. The homestand includes Faith Night on Tuesday, a 3'x5' Trash Pandas Flag Giveaway on Wednesday, an Adult Cap Giveaway on Thursday, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night on Friday, Strikeout Cancer Night on Saturday, and a Mae Astronaut Bobblehead Giveaway on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.