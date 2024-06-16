Biscuits Win 13-Inning Battle Against Lookouts

June 16, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits at bat(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Bob Seymour homered in the ninth to keep the game alive, the bullpen delivered nine innings of no-hit ball, and the Montgomery Biscuits (35-27) won 7-6 in 13 innings against the Chattanooga Lookouts (17-45) on Saturday night at AT&T Field.

The Biscuits trailed 4-3 entering the ninth inning. Seymour led off the inning with a 415-foot blast to right field to tie the game. He would finish 3-for-7 with a home run.

Keyshawn Askew struck out the side in the ninth to send the game to extra innings. Starting from the fifth inning, the Biscuits bullpen went nine no-hit innings to close out the game.

In the 10th, both clubs exchanged runs. Kenny Piper came through with a clutch two-out hit in the top of the inning. Neither team scored in the 11th. Austin Vernon pitched a scoreless bottom of the 11th to keep the game tied.

In the 12th, Tanner Murray doubled down the third-base line to put the Biscuits ahead 6-5, but the Lookouts answered with a run in the bottom of the inning. Murray went 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI.

Heading to the 13th inning for the first time, Jalen Battles cleverly stole third base with the corners of the infield playing in. Chandler Simpson scored him with a sacrifice fly to center to make it 7-6. Alfredo Zarraga held it down with a scoreless bottom of the inning.

The game was the longest game by time and innings played this season, consisting of 13 innings and three hours and 36 minutes of game time.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field. Ian Seymour will make the start for Montgomery while Julian Aguiar is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 1:15pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

