Shuckers Shutout Wahoos for Second Night

BILOXI, MS - For a second straight night, the Biloxi Shuckers (11-7) blanked the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7-11) in a 3-0 victory on Thursday night at MGM Park.

RHP Victor Castaneda (W, 2-1) managed to avoid trouble in the first inning. Ray-Patrick Didder singled and tagged up to second on a flyout before Jerar Encarnacion singled to right, putting runners on the corners. Castaneda struck out Griffin Conine for the second out and Luis Aviles Jr. flied out to first, leaving two runners on for the Wahoos.

Freddy Zamora got the scoring started for the Shuckers in the bottom of the first when he hit a 1-0 pitch from LHP Will Stewart (L, 0-1) over the left-field wall, the first home run of the season for the Brewers' #10 prospect, to put Biloxi up 1-0. It is the seventh time in their last eight games that Biloxi has scored in the first inning.

Castaneda took the lead and ran with it, facing the minimum in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, striking out four. In the top of the sixth, the righty struck out Santiago Chavez but walked the next two batters, ending his night. RHP Luis Contreras (H,1) came on and stranded both runners with a flyout and a strikeout before pitching a scoreless seventh.

Biloxi added two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh. Brent Diaz doubled to right with one out and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With two outs in the inning, RHP Colton Hock replaced Stewart, and Cam Devanney greeted him with an RBI single to left, putting the Shuckers up 2-0. Jakson Reetz followed with a double to deep center field that plated Devanney, pushing Biloxi's lead to 3-0.

RHP Nash Walters (H,2) retired the side in order in the top of the eighth inning, striking out one. RHP Zach Vennaro (S,2) allowed a lead-off single in the ninth but induced a groundout and two flyouts to preserve the shutout.

