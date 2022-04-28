Trash Pandas Win Fourth Straight, 11-3 over Barons

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas got a dominant start on the mound from reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week Chase Silseth and the offense blasted off for a season-high 11 runs in a 11-3 victory over the Birmingham Barons in the third game of their six-game at Toyota Field on Thursday night.

The win is Rocket City's fourth in a row and improves their record to six games over .500 at 12-6, the first-time in franchise history the Trash Pandas have accomplished that feat.

Down 1-0 in the second, catcher Zach Humphreys evened the score with a solo home run to left, his third homer of the season.

Two innings later, Rocket City took the lead for the first time when Trey Cabbage laced a double to the gap in left-center, scoring Livan Soto, who began the frame with a single. Two batters later, Cabbage came home to score on Preston Palmeiro's fielder's choice ground out.

In the fifth, Soto continued his hot streak with a two-out RBI single to left, scoring Jose Gomez with a head first dive into home. Cabbage followed by crushing a two-run homer to the Inline Electric Rock Porch in right field for his league-leading seventh big fly of the season to make it 6-1.

The Trash Pandas put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth. An error plated Preston Palmeiro with the first run of the inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Aaron Whitefield lined a single to center, where the ball was misplayed by Birmingham center fielder Yoelqui Cespedes, letting all three runs to score as Whitefield advanced to third. A balk from Barons reliever Garrett Davila allowed Whitefield to score the fifth run of the inning and give the Trash Pandas a 11-1 advantage.

That would be more than enough support for Silseth. He began the night with three strikeouts in the first to work around a one-out triple. After allowing the run in the second, he was sensational, retiring 11 straight Barons between the second and fifth innings. He allowed a leadoff single in the sixth, but induced a double play to get through it unscathed.

Over 6.0 innings, Silseth (W, 2-0) allowed one unearned run on four hits with one walk and eight strikeouts to earn his second consecutive victory while lowering his ERA to a team-best 1.35 through four starts.

Ivan Armstrong pitched two scoreless frames before the Barons plated a pair in the ninth of Connor Higgins. Sean McLaughlin was called on to finish the game and he recorded the final out to finish the Trash Pandas' sixth straight victory over the Barons to start 2022.

At the plate, eight of the nine Rocket City starters recorded a hit while four players recorded multi-hit games, led by Cabbage's 2-for-4 night with a double, home run, and three RBI as the Trash Pandas became the first team in the Southern League to reach 12 wins on the season.

The Trash Pandas (12-6) and Barons (7-11) continue their series on Friday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV (Ch. 1181 on XFinity, Ch. 155 on WOW! Legacy, Ch. 45 on WOW'S TV+, Ch. 150 on Scottsboro Cable, Ch. 176 on Fayetteville Utilities).

After Friday night's game, fireworks will light up the Rocket City sky, presented by Calhoun Community College.

