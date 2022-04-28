Memorial Service for Ro Bergman to be Held Tuesday, May 3

PENSACOLA - A memorial service for Judith RoAnn "Ro" Bergman will be held at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday, May 3 beginning at 5:00 PM. Pensacola's resident baseball superfan, Mrs. Bergman held Pensacola Pelicans and Blue Wahoos season tickets with her husband Oscar from the teams' first seasons, rarely missing a game for over 15 years. In 2018, she was hired by the Blue Wahoos, serving as a dedicated member of the team's press box staff until her passing.

"Ro has been part of our family for over 20 years," team owner Quint Studer said. "She never missed a game, always brought a smile to the ballpark, and was beloved by fellow fans, our players, and our staff. While she was our biggest fan, we were also her biggest fan. We were lucky to know her."

All are welcome at the memorial service. Fans are encouraged to bring a rose to the memorial to form a community bouquet. Those interested are welcome to make a donation in Ro's memory to the American Cancer Society, the Northwest Florida Animal Rescue, or an animal shelter of your choice.

