Shuckers Set Season-High with 15 Runs, Strike out 16 to Split Series

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (15-12) set a new season-high in runs and hits in a 15-8 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (14-13) at Riverwalk Stadium. The win split the six-game series, making it five straight series without a loss to start the year for the Shuckers. Every player in the Shuckers lineup tallied a hit, and the 15 runs were one shy of the franchise record, set last May against the Biscuits.

The Shuckers offense started in the second with an RBI single to center from Felix Valerio that gave Biloxi a 1-0 lead. Montgomery took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the inning after a solo home run from Blake Hunt and RBI doubles from Alexander Ovalles and Alika Williams. The Shuckers, however, tied it in the next half-inning thanks to an RBI double from Jeferson Quero and a sacrifice fly from Wes Clarke.

The Biscuits retook the lead in the fourth with another three-run frame. Another double from Williams drove in Hunt from second. Then, a balk and a wild pitch drove in Ovalles and Williams to make it 6-3. The Shuckers, however, battelled back again, this time taking the lead for good in the fifth.

After two walks and two outs, Hattiesburg native Joe Gray Jr. drove in two with a two-run double to left-center, his first hit in Double-A. Carlos Rodriguez then drove in Gray Jr. with a double of his own to tie the game at six. Valerio tallied another RBI single to give Biloxi a 7-6 lead, and was driven in by Ethan Murray's triple. Murray was then driven in on an error to make it 9-6. The six-run inning was tied for the most runs scored in any inning this year by the Shuckers. A balk and an RBI single from Rodriguez scored another two for Biloxi in the sixth and extended the lead to 11-6.

Montgomery battled back with two runs in the bottom of the inning after an RBI single from Ovalles and a bases loaded walk to Greg Jones.

The teams traded zeros on the scoreboard, with the Shuckers up 11-8. In the ninth, the Shuckers scoring attack unloaded again. This time, Quero drove in a run with a single off the wall in left, Tyler Black drove in another with a single and Clarke brought Quero and Black home with a two-run double to increase the lead to 15-8.

On the mound, Christian Mejias, James Meeker, Brandon Knarr, Nick Bennett and Cam Robinson combined to strike out 16 Biscuits, giving the Shuckers staff 85 strikeouts over the six-game series, the most out of any team in Double-A this week.

James Meeker (1-2) earned the win for Biloxi while John Doxakis (1-1) took the loss for Montgomery. The Shuckers are set to return to MGM Park for a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas beginning on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.

