Marte's 3-Run HR Leads Lookouts to Victory

May 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts







Noelvi Marte belted a three-run home run in the seventh to break a four-run tie and give the Lookouts the commanding 7-4 lead. Marte's home run was his fourth of the series and third in the seventh inning or later.

James Free belted a three-run homer in the first to give Chattanooga the early lead.

Jose Rodriguez and Yoelqui Cespedes belted two-run homers each to tie the game up in the sixth.

Marte's homer gave the Lookouts the 7-4 lead. Marte is now hitting .417 this month with four homers and 11 RBIs.

Pedro Garcia closed out the contest with a quick inning to earn his third save of the year.

Next week the Lookouts head on the road to face off against the Mississippi BRaves for the second time this year.

