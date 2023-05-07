Late Homers Not Enough, M-Braves Drop Series Finale to Blue Wahoos 5-4

Mississippi Braves await a pitch

PENSACOLA, FL - The Mississippi Braves hit two homers and scored three runs in the ninth inning but (9-18) dropped the series finale to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (16-11) 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The M-Braves bullpen covered the game with RHP José Montilla making the spot start. The club threw seven different pitchers. LHP Alex Segal, RHP Domingo Gonzalez, LHP Hayden Deal, RHP Coleman Huntley III, and RHP Alec Barger each pitched scoreless frames.

Barger has yet to allow a run in 13 innings over eight relief appearances. The right-hander has a pair of saves as well in his first Double-A season.

Cal Conley sent the first pitch of the game over the right-field wall, instantly putting the M-Braves ahead 1-0. Conley is batting .202 with a homer and four RBI in 26 Double-A games.

Pensacola broke through for four runs in the third inning, including homers from Griffin Conine and Nasim Nuñez and led 5-1 after four innings.

Two walks and a single gave the M-Braves a bases-loaded opportunity in the fifth. Conley tapped a ball about a third of the way down the first base line, and RHP Eury Perez threw high to first base. Three M-Braves runners crossed the plate, but the umpires ruled Conley obstructed the base path and the inning ended without a run coming across.

Overall, the M-Braves left six runners on base and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

In the ninth, Landon Stephens led off the inning with a solo home run to left field to make it 5-2. Beau Philip singled, and Drew Campbell just cleared the left-field wall with a two-run homer to suddenly make it a one-run game.

Campbell went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a single. The outfielder is hitting .222 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 22 games this season.

Three straight M-Braves retired, and the comeback came up just short.

The M-Braves return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park. The homestand features great promotions including a Michael Harris II Jersey Giveaway and postgame fireworks.

Fans can purchase tickets and view the promotional schedule at mississippibraves.com.

