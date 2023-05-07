Shuckers Announce Roster Move Prior to Series Finale against Biscuits

May 7, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Justin Yeager has been activated off the 7-Day Injured list. The 25 year-old made two appearances prior to being placed on the Injured List on April 12, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings.

The active roster now stands at 28 players.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 7, 2023

Shuckers Announce Roster Move Prior to Series Finale against Biscuits - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.