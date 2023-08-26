Shuckers Score Early, Tack On Late In 6-2 Win Over Pensacola

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (61-58, 27-23) scored three early runs and added on three more late for a 6-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (67-51, 26-24) at MGM Park on Saturday night. The win snapped Biloxi's four-game losing streak and snapped a streak of seven consecutive losses to Pensacola. With the win, the Shuckers remain a game behind the Montgomery Biscuits for the final playoff spot in the South Division with 19 games to go.

The Shuckers jumped out to a first-inning lead after Isaac Collins reached on a single as the leadoff batter. A stolen base and an error on the throw moved him to third and a wild pitch brought him home for a 1-0 Shuckers lead. In the second, Felix Valerio smashed a line-drive home run to left, his sixth of the year, extending Biloxi's lead to three.

Shuckers' starter Christian Mejias allowed just two hits through the first five innings. The Shuckers' outfield defense helped him with an outfield assist started by Isaac Collins in left, nabbing Tanner Allen trying to score from first in the third. In the fifth, Lamar Sparks played a ball off the wall and nabbed Victor Mesa Jr. trying to extend a single into a double.

In the sixth, Shuckers' catcher Jeferson Quero was helped off the field after taking a foul tip to the mask. Mejias was then lifted later in the inning with two runners on. Both runners scored off Shuckers' reliever Nick Bennett with RBI singles from Norel González and Bennett Hostetler. Bennett preserved the lead, however, with a strikeout and a flyout to center.

An inning later, Ryan Middendorf entered for Biloxi with runners on second and third, but induced a groundball to short, ending the inning and stranding both base runners. In the bottom of the inning, Jackson Chourio tacked on two insurance runs with a two-RBI single to center. Lamar Sparks added on with a single in the eighth, extending the lead to 6-2.

Shuckers' closer Cam Robinson worked around a one-out single in the ninth with a groundout and strikeout, securing the win. Ernesto Martinez tallied his second-straight multi-hit game for Biloxi and Isaac Collins recorded his 20th multi-hit game of the year.

Mejias (5-10) earned the win for Biloxi while Blue Wahoos' starter Jonathan Bermúdez (3-5) took the loss for Pensacola. The teams will conclude the season series at MGM Park on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Carlos Rodriguez will start for Biloxi against lefty Luis Palacios in a rematch of the series opener from Tuesday.

