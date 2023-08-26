Clutch Hit Eludes Trash Pandas in 6-4 Loss

MADISON, Alabama - Facing their old teammate, the Rocket City Trash Pandas were unable to complete their comeback on Friday night, falling 6-4 to the Birmingham Barons in front of an engaged crowd of 6,019 at Toyota Field.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Barons were the ones to open the scoring, this time against Rocket City starter Jack Kochanowicz. Three straight singles started the game, with the third by Bryan Ramos bringing in the first run of the game. Alsander Womack doubled the Birmingham lead with an RBI ground out to second, putting the Barons up a pair in the top of the first.

Kochanowicz pitched a scoreless second to end his night. Over two innings, he allowed two runs on four hits with one strikeout.

In his first outing back at Toyota Field since being traded from the Angels to White Sox a month ago, Ky Bush struck out a pair in the bottom of the first. An inning later, the Trash Pandas fought back. Tucker Flint walked and Bryce Teodosio was hit by a pitch to put two on with two outs. Anthony Mulrine drilled a clutch double into the right field corner, plating both runners to tie the game.

The Trash Pandas took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the third when David Calabrese started the inning with a towering 360-foot solo home run over the Inline Electric Rock Porch in right field for his 13th homer of the season.

Cole Percival was first out of the Rocket City bullpen and pitched a scoreless third. The Barons responded in the fourth. Moises Castillo tied the game with an RBI single before Colson Montgomery's RBI fielder's choice put the Barons back in front 4-3.

Bush (W, 2-6) kept the Trash Pandas off the board for the rest of his outing. Over five innings, he allowed three runs on two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts to earn the win, his second of the season and first with the Barons.

Birmingham plated two more to extend the advantage in the sixth, loading the bases with one out before Wilfred Veras' two-run single to left put the Barons up 6-3.

The Trash Pandas scratched a run across in the bottom of the sixth on a bases-loaded walk to Mariano Ricciardi. But Barons reliever Garrett Schoenle retired the next two hitters he faced to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

Rocket City relievers Luke Murphy and Eric Martinez combined to keep the game close with 3.2 scoreless innings on the mound. However, the Trash Pandas offense couldn't get any closer.

Schoenle pitched 1.2 innings to hold the lead before Tristan Stivors and Fraser Ellard (S, 1) finished the game by each throwing a scoreless frame. The Barons pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts in the win.

Percival (L, 1-2) took the loss, allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Offensively, the Trash Pandas were held to three hits in the loss. Fling scored twice while adding a stolen base and going 1-for-3 at the plate.

The Trash Pandas (53-65, 22-27 second half) conclude the series with the Barons (45-74, 20-30 second half) on Sunday. First pitch at Toyota Field is scheduled for 4 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will be broadcast locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

Sunday's game will be the final time the Lunaticos de Rocket City take the field. The Trash Pandas are playing as the Lunaticos de Rocket City as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup." The Lunaticos moniker pays homage to North Alabama's growing and diverse Hispanic community, allowing everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field. The game will feature a Fiesta in the Outfield, with DJ Rafi Torres performing, food trucks available with Hispanic dishes, and more.

