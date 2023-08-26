Stankiewicz Shines in 5-0 Win

Lookouts' starting pitcher Teddy Stankiewicz was lights out in the team's 5-0 win over the Tennessee Smokies. In seven innings, the right-hander only surrendered three hits while striking out eight batters, setting season-highs in innings and strikeouts.

The game began with three scoreless innings, but Blake Dunn scored on a grounder in the fourth to end the stalemate. Later in that inning, Quincy McAfee singled up the middle to bring home Tyler Callihan.

In the fifth, Dunn added to the team's lead with a solo home run, his 10th of the year. Two more runs were tacked on in the bottom of the sixth. After REce Hinds drew a walk, Alex McGarry drove him in on a triple. McGarry then scored on a double-play.

With one out in the bottom of the 7th, the game entered a delay due to inclement weather. The game resumed after an hour and ten-minute delay. After a Daniel Vellojin walk, Dunn smacked a double to drive him home. The outfielder finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

Tomorrow the Lookouts aim to win their second consecutive series at home. The first pitch for tomorrow's game is at 2:15 p.m.

