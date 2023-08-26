Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to East Biloxi Boys & Girls Club

BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, has announced a donation to the East Biloxi Boys & Girls Club in an effort to help the Club continue providing opportunities through their developmental sports leagues.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast would like to give a big thank you to the Biloxi Shuckers and their support for the Club," Maurice Ben, Unit Director of the East Biloxi Boys and Girls Club, said. "This donation will directly benefit the Elements of a Scholar Athlete (ESA) Developmental Sports League to help continue providing more opportunities for Club members to develop in sports through teamwork, sportsmanship, and resilience!"

The donation was announced at MGM Park prior to the Shuckers' game on Saturday, August 26 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Ben was on hand to accept the donation from the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, which honored the Club with a pregame presentation.

"We're excited to put more resources back into the community," Shuckers' Community Relations Manager, David Blackwell, said. "The East Biloxi Boys & Girls Club is a perfect opportunity to continue our support of youth sports. They do a wonderful job in our community and we look forward to working with them more in the future."

