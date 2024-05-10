Shuckers Place LHP Adam Seminaris on the 7-Day Injured List

May 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Adam Seminaris has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to May 9. The active roster now stands at 26 players.

Over six appearances and one start, Seminaris has 21 strikeouts to six walks in 18.1 innings.

