Mike Boeve Named Brewers Minor League Player of the Month for April

May 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Mike Boeve

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Mike Boeve was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Month for April. In 17 games with the Shuckers, Boeve collected multiple hits in nine games and enters Friday with an 11-game on-base streak, the longest of his career.

In 8 games in April at Biloxi, Boeve hit .323/.432/.613 with 6 extra-base hits. Boeve posted multiple hits in 13 of his 21 games between the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Biloxi, including 4 games with 3 hits. Boeve made his Double-A debut on April 20 after leading Minor League Baseball with a .553 average (21-for-38) with the Timber Rattlers.

Boeve, 22, was selected in the second round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Nebraska Omaha. This marks the first monthly award of Boeve's career.

