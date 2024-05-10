Lookouts Drop Both Games of Doubleheader

The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped both games of tonight's doubleheader to the Tennessee Smokies.

In the first game, the Lookouts sprinted out to an early lead on a Mat Nelson solo homer. The lead did not last long however, Matt Shaw tripled in a run and then scored to give the Smokies the 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tyler Callihan tied the game up with his third double of the season. An inning later Shaw struck again, leading off the inning with a single and then scoring to make it 3-2 Tennessee. Chattanooga had two runners on with no outs in the bottom of the seventh but left them stranded.

Game two once again started well for Chattanooga as Justice Thompson scored on a single. Down 1-0 entering the fifth, Tennessee broke the game open with four runs. They added on more in the seventh to cement their win. In the loss, Thompson collected two hits and Miguel Hernandez went 1-for-2.

Tomorrow, the Lookouts aim to rebound on Princess Knight at AT&T Field. First pitch is 7:15 p.m.

