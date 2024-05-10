Shuckers Introduce Corona Premier Tiki Bar

May 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers announced today a partnership with F.E.B Distributing and Corona Premier for the brand new "Corona Premier Tiki Bar" at Shuckers Ballpark. The Corona Premier Tiki Bar is located beyond the right field wall and is available at no additional cost to all fans at Shuckers Ballpark during the 2024 season.

"We're thrilled to team up with Corona Premier and our friends at F.E.B. Distributing for this partnership," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "It's a perfect match to have the Corona Premier Tiki Bar tie into our new boardwalk and beach area in right field."

Constructed with solid cypress poles, the Corona Premier Tiki Bar is topped with a palm frond thatched roof with a crow's nest sitting atop the structure and a bamboo bar underneath. The Corona Premier Tiki Bar includes multiple flat-screen TVs, fans, misters and a hook ring toss game! The Corona Premier Tiki Bar also includes multiple high-top tables and chairs and a drink rail for fans to enjoy the game.

"F.E.B. Distributing is excited to expand our long-standing partnership with the Shuckers with the naming of the Corona Premier Tiki Bar," F.E.B. Distributing's Vice President of Sales F. Ryland Bertucci said. "This new venue has it all, open to the public with some of the best seats in the house. The next time you come to a Shuckers game come see us in right field at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar!"

Fans at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar can enjoy a large selection of ready-to-drink cocktails, canned beer, sodas and water. The Tiki Bar is open to fans during every Shuckers home game during the 2024 season.

The Corona Premier Tiki Bar is part of extensive ballpark renovations during the off-season that included the creation of Shuckers Plaza, Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping, the new right field beach and boardwalk area and the expanded Shuckers Shop. Shuckers Ballpark's Sparklight Lounge also received upgrades with new furniture and an 86-inch TV for fans.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.