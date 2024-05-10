Mejia, M-Braves Rout Rocket City on Friday Night

May 10, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves pitcher Ian Mejia

MADISON, AL - Ian Mejia (W, 3-0) continued his dominance on the mound Friday night as the Mississippi Braves shut out the Rocket City Trash Pandas 8-0 to even the six-game series at 2-2. Mejia plus relievers Jake McSteen, Anthony Vizcaya, and Rolddy Munoz combined for a three-hit shutout at Toyota Field. The M-Braves are now 6-1 in Mejia's seven starts this season.

The reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week logged 5.2 scoreless innings, one three hits, pushing his scoreless streak to 13.2 innings over his last two starts. Mejia matched his season and career-high on Friday with nine strikeouts and walking two. The 24-year-old right-hander lowered his season ERA to 2.02, and over his last 33.0 innings and six starts, he's surrendered just four runs.

The M-Braves (11-20) offense handed Mejia and 3-0 lead in the third inning. Cade Bunnell started the frame by reaching on an error, and Justin Dean drew a walk from Rocket City (15-15) starter Chase Chaney (L, 2-2). Cody Milligan slashed a bunt down the third base line for a hit and loaded the bases. Bunnell took advantage of a passed ball and scored the game's first run. With two outs, Drake Baldwin smacked a single to left field, scoring two and making it 3-0. Baldwin reached base safely four times in the game and drove in

Cal Conley extended his team-best on-base streak to 11 games with a leadoff double in the fourth inning. Again, with two outs, the M-Braves got a clutch hit. Dean roped a single to left allowing Conley to make it 4-0.

In the sixth, the M-Braves pulled away and increased their advantage to 6-0. Back-to-back singles by Javier Valdes and Bunnell started the inning, and Nacho Alvarez Jr., hitless in his first three at-bats, brought in both with a single. Alvarez has hit in four straight games and 11 of his last 13.

McSteen relieved Mejia in the sixth inning and worked 1.1 innings, striking out two. Vizcaya struck out one in the eighth inning, and then flame-throwing right-hander Munoz struck out the side in the ninth. Overall, the Mississippi pitching staff struck out 15 and walked only three.

In the ninth, Mississippi scored two more runs. Baldwin was hit by a pitch to start the inning and then sprinted around the bases to score on a Keshawn Ogans triple. Geraldo Quintero followed with a sacrifice fly to complete the decisive 8-0 score.

The M-Braves out-hit the Trash Pandas 12-3 and had three multi-hit games.

The M-Braves meet the Trash Pandas again on Saturday night for game five of the series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm with LHP Luis De Avila (0-4, 4.55) starting for Mississippi against the to-be-determined starter for Rocket City. Coverage begins at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers, May 14-19. The homestand features Thirsty Thursday Blues and Brews, featuring a Trucker Cap Giveaway to the first 333 adults on May 16, a Commemorative 20th Year of Trustmark Park T-Shirt to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, May 17, and a Post-Game Fireworks after the game on Saturday, May 18. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

