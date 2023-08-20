Shuckers' Pitching Finishes out Dominant Series with 2-1 Win

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (60-54, 26-19) finished out a dominant series with a 2-1 win on Sunday against the Mississippi Braves (50-62, 17-27) at Trustmark Park. The Shuckers won five of the six games in the series and outscored the M-Braves, 29-11. The series marked Biloxi's first of the year with at least five wins in a series against a South Division opponent.

Shuckers starter Nick Bennett dominated the early innings and limited the M-Braves to one hit over the first three innings. In the third, the Shuckers struck first off M-Braves starter Alan Rangel. Jason Lopez singled and Carlos Rodriguez doubled to left-center, putting runners at second and third with no one out. Ethan Murray then grounded out to short, but Lopez scored on the play, giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead.

From there, the Shuckers' pitching staff dominated. Ryan Middendorf worked 1.1 scoreless innings and Max Lazar worked around an error and a single for a scoreless sixth. In the seventh, Zach Vennaro worked around a one-out walk with a double-play and retired the first two batters of the eighth. Russell Smith then entered to face the top of the order and needed one pitch and induced a groundball to second, ending the eighth.

In the top of the eighth, the Shuckers extended their lead to 2-0 with an RBI walk from Lamar Sparks.

The M-Braves brought home their only run of the day with a one-out error in the ninth, but Cam Robinson induced a double-play grounder to Freddy Zamora at second, giving Biloxi their fifth win of the series. Robinson earned his 11th save of the year, and the Shuckers' staff stranded five baserunners. Middendorf (2-1) earned the win for Biloxi while Rangel (2-14) took the loss for the M-Braves despite allowing one run over six innings of work.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers will start a six-game set with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a Shuckers' Day of the Dead T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Wellcare for the first 250 fans. It's also Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B Distributing. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $12 with $6 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show featuring the Mississippi Army National Guard Pregame Interview. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

