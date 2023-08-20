Birmingham Drops Third Consecutive to Split Series with Chattanooga

The Birmingham Barons started off their six-game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts with three straight wins. In the next three games, the Barons would go on to drop all three. Birmingham most recently dropped Game 6 by a final score of 6-1.

In the loss, the Barons collected four hits and used a total of five pitchers.

From the plate, the most prolific batters were Sebastian Rivero and Yoelqui Cespedes. Rivero finished the day 2-4 with a run and a double. Cespedes finished 1-3 from the plate with the lone RBI of the day. The other Baron with a hit in the ballgame was Bryan Ramos.

From the mound, starting LHP Jake Eder managed 3.1 innings pitched with six hits, five earned runs, three walks, a home run and five strikeouts. RHP Nick Gallagher was the first ball to the bullpen for the Barons for his 1.2 innings pitched. Gallagher finished the day with one hit, zero runs and three strikeouts.

RHP Adisyn Coffey followed Gallagher out of the pen for a pair of innings. Coffey finished his appearance with one hit, zero runs and two strikeouts. The Barons opted for two left-handed hitters to close out the game on the bump.

Birmingham first tossed LHP Fraser Ellard on the mound for his lone inning of work. Ellard finished the game with one hit, one run, zero earned runs and one walk. The final lefty and pitcher for the Barons was Garrett Schoenle. Schoenle capped off the day with zero hits, zero runs and one strikeout, in his 1.0 IP.

The Barons hit the road for a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, their final matchup of the season.

