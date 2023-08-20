Montgomery Carries in 6-3 Loss to Chattanooga

The Birmingham Barons drop two straight to the Chattanooga Lookouts after a Game 5 loss by a score of 6-3. The Barons in the loss collected 15 hits and used a total of four pitchers. Birmingham now sits at 41-72 overall and fourth in the Southern League North.

From the plate, Colson Montgomery and Tim Elko led the way as they combined for six hits. Montgomery finished the night 3-5 with a run, an RBI, a double and a triple. The Chicago White Sox No. 1 prospects finished the night a home run shy of the cycle. Elko also finished the night 3-5 with an RBI and a double. Alsander Womack also had a stellar night at the plate with a 4-5 performance.

Other Barons with hits on the night were Jose Rodriguez (2), Bryan Ramos (2) and Terrell Tatum.

From the mound, starting LHP Ky Bush managed 5.0 innings pitched with five hits, four earned runs, one walk, two home runs and six strikeouts. LHP Haylen Green was the first Baron to be called from the bullpen. Green finished his 1.1 IP with two hits allowed and zero strikeouts.

After Green, the Barons opted for another left-handed reliever in Gil Luna. Luna finished his 1.2 innings pitched with two hits, two earned runs, one walk, one pick-off and two strikeouts.

RHP Chase Plymell was the final pitcher out of the pen for the Barons with his lone inning of work. Plymell finished the night with one hit, zero runs and one strikeout.

Birmingham has now dropped two straight with one more opportunity to win the series coming in Game 6. The Barons are lined up to have White Sox No. 5 prospect, LHP Jake Eder, on the bump for his third start for the team.

