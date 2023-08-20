Biscuits Drop Series Finale to Blue Wahoos, 8-7

August 20, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Biscuits (60-54) and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (63-50) engaged in a shootout that featured a combined 15 runs and 26 hits, but the Butter and Blue did not have enough firepower as they fell 8-7 on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Jacob Berry continued his hot streak by bringing in three runs on a pair of singles during the first two innings. It was the first of four earned runs allowed by Biscuits' starter Patrick Wicklander, putting Pensacola ahead 3-0.

After shutting out Montgomery during the first two innings, Jonathan Bermudez would surrender a two-run home run to Johan Lopez in the third. It was Lopez's second career Double-A home run and his first of the season as the Biscuits trailed 3-2.

Heriberto Hernandez tied the game during the fourth after lining a triple to right field and bringing in Tanner Murray to score. However, Cody Morissette brought in Victor Mesa Jr. on a single to center field to put the Blue Wahoos back in front, 4-3.

Junior Caminero then responded with an RBI-single of his own in the fifth to tie the game once again at 4-4. The third baseman extended his on-base streak to 26 games, passing Hernandez for the longest such streak by a Biscuit this season.

Nelson Alvarez (5-4) surrendered two runs to Pensacola in the seventh with back-to-back wild pitches before allowing a third run on a single from Paul McIntosh as the Blue Wahoos took a 7-4 lead. Morissette added to the deficit with a solo-home run in the next inning, putting the Butter and Blue on the brink of defeat.

The Biscuits made a comeback bid in the ninth when Murray fired a three-run double to right field, but it would not be enough as Pensacola survived, 8-7.

Josan Mendez (5-1) earned the win and Luarbert Arias recorded the save while Alvarez took the loss. Despite the defeat, Montgomery was able to win the series and has won seven of their last nine ballgames.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on August 22 for a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves. The series will include a College Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, August 24; Clear Bag Giveaway on Friday, August 25; Football Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 26; and a Lil' Crumbs Football Giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 27.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.