M-Braves Drop Series Finale to Biloxi

Mississippi Braves on the basepaths

PEARL, MS - Despite six innings of one-run ball from Alan Rangel, the Mississippi Braves (50-62, 17-27) fell 2-1 to the Biloxi Shuckers (60-54, 26-19) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves were held to 11 runs in the series and lost five of six games to the Shuckers.

Rangel spun six innings of one-run ball, taking a tough-luck loss. The right-hander allowed seven scattered hits and one walk with five strikeouts. In four starts in August, Rangel has allowed five earned runs in 22 1/3 innings (2.04 ERA) with 25 strikeouts and two walks. He is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 23 prospect.

Biloxi scored on an RBI groundout in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Shuckers added another run on a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to extend their lead to 2-0.

Luke Waddell led the M-Braves offense, collecting all four of the club's hits. Waddell went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles. It was his first four-hit game of the season.

Waddell doubled in the ninth, and Jesse Franklin V walked to put two runners on base in the ninth. Javier Valdes grounded a ball past Zavier Warren to score a run, a play that was ruled an error on Warren to make it 2-1. Cam Robinson worked around it for his third save of the week for Biloxi. Franklin extended his on-base streak to 29 games with the walk.

The M-Braves have a scheduled off day tomorrow before a six-game road series against the Montgomery Biscuits (Double-A Affiliate, Tampa Bay Rays). The M-Braves will return home for their final homestand of the season from August 29 to September 10. For tickets and a full list of promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

