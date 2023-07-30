Shuckers LHP Russell Smith Reinstated from 7-Day IL

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Russell Smith has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List.

Smith has made 10 appearances and one start with Biloxi since being promoted from High-A Wisconsin. Over 21.2 innings, Smith has 28 strikeouts.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

