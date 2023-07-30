Biscuits Take Series over Lookouts, 7-5

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. - It was a back-and-forth affair, but the Biscuits (49-46) were able to pull out a 7-5 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (51-44) and clinch their first series win of the second half on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Montgomery got off to a quick start in the first inning against Thomas Farr and the Lookouts when Logan Driscoll recorded the first RBI of the day on a groundout to third base. Two innings later, Junior Caminero extended his hit-streak to six games with an RBI-double as the Biscuits took a 2-0 lead into the fourth.

Victor Muñoz began to slow down during the bottom-frame as Chattanooga took a 3-2 lead on a two-run single from Blake Dunn and a sacrifice fly from Rece Hinds. The righty's day came to an end after four innings pitched, finishing with three earned runs allowed off six hits and a walk.

Farr loaded the bases in the sixth before being relieved by Jake Wong and Evan Edwards brought in two runs with a single to right field. The Lookouts took the lead back in the next frame with a two-run double from Hinds as the score stood at 5-4 going into the final stretch.

In the top of the eighth, Edwards brought in Heriberto Hernandez with an RBI-triple and Erik Ostberg followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Biscuits ahead 6-5. Hernandez reached base for the 23rd consecutive game to set a new team-long this season, surpassing Austin Shenton's 22-game on-base streak in the process.

Hernandez drove in a run with a single to center field during the ninth, and Enmanuel Mejia retired the side in order to clinch the series victory for the Butter and Blue by a score of 7-5. Antonio Menendez (1-0) earned his first career Double-A win while Jake Gozzo (0-1) recorded his first career Double-A defeat.

The Biscuits will begin the second half of their 12-game road trip on Tuesday, August 1 against the Mississippi Braves. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT and features Logan Workman (1-2) on the mound for the Butter and Blue.

