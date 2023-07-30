Despite Fast Start Birmingham Drops Fourth Straight to Biloxi

The Birmingham Barons jumped out to an early lead as the team found themselves up 5-0 after two and a half innings against the Biloxi Shuckers. Despite the fast start from the Barons, the Shuckers scored nine unanswered runs scattered among three innings to steal Game 4. Birmingham has now dropped four straight against Biloxi and seventh overall.

The Barons started their scoring in the top of the first inning with a slew of missteps from the Shuckers. Birmingham in the first collected two runs on a Taylor Snyder walk and Edgar Quero hit-by-pitch, both of which happening with the bases loaded.

The away team scored early and defended its lead from the bump as RHP Matt Thompson started out the contest dealing. Thompson kept the Shuckers off the scoreboard for the first two innings of the ballgame, and the Barons bats aided some more runs in the top of the third.

In top of the third, the Barons tallied three more runs from the aid of Ben Norman and Terrell Tatum. Norman kicked off the scoring with a two-run home run to score Yoelqui Cespedes, his sixth homer of the year. After the blast from Norman, Tatum secured his contribution on a single to left field that scored Ivan Gonzalez on a throwing error. Tatum finished the night as the most prolific Barons batter going 3-5 from the plate and accounted for a run.

Birmingham held the lead going into the bottom of the third, however, the Shuckers in three out of the next four innings would score their nine runs. Biloxi scored two in the third, five in the fourth and two in the sixth. The home team scored in a flurry of ways against two of the Barons three pitchers used in the game.

After Thompson gave up his seven earned runs, RHP Adisyn Coffey was called from the bullpen for 2.1 innings in which he allowed two ER.

After the sixth inning all ran silent from the plate as both teams were able to hold each other scoreless for the remainder of the game. The Barons were able to do so from the left arm of Garrett Schoenle in a rare relief appearance. Schoenle finished off the game with his pair of innings on the bump in which he allowed zero hits, zero runs and struck out one.

Birmingham even with the efforts on the mound from Schoenle could not muster any sort of offense late in the game, leading to their fourth straight loss in Biloxi. The Barons now have only two more opportunities to snag a game in the six-game series against the Shuckers.

