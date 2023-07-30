Shuckers Break Out the Offense and the Brooms in Rain-Shortened Series Finale

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (51-45, 17-10) used a 10-run sixth inning to power the offense to a 14-1 win over the Birmingham Barons (33-62, 8-18) in a rain-shortened series finale at MGM Park in Biloxi to earn their first six-game series sweep since 2021. Rain shortened the game, which was called with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. The win, combined with a Pensacola Blue Wahoos loss, puts Biloxi in sole possession of first place in the Southern League South Division heading into a six-game set between the two teams starting Tuesday.

After Shuckers' starter James Meeker faced the minimum through two innings, Brent Diaz lined a single to center, bringing home Freddy Zamora and giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead. In the third, the Shuckers extended their lead to two with an RBI double from Zavier Warren in the third.

Meeker continued to star for Biloxi, striking out two and limiting the Barons to two hits through the first four innings. In the fifth, the Barons jumped on the board with a solo home run from Ben Norman, making it 2-1.

In the sixth, Zamora was hit to start the inning, and the Shuckers drew four straight walks, capped off by a walk to Brent Diaz with the bases loaded, to extend the lead to 3-1. Lamar Sparks then lined a two-RBI single to left and Tyler Black lined a two-RBI double to right, extending Biloxi's lead to 7-1. With the bases reloaded, and Zamora up for the second time in the inning, he drove a three-RBI double to the corner in left. The three-RBI double gave the Shuckers a 10-1 lead, their 12th game of the year with double-digit runs. Two batters later, Felix Valerio drove in Zamora and himself with a two-run shot to left, giving Biloxi their second 10-run inning of the last two weeks.

With the lead at 12-1, Jackson Chourio extended the lead further with a two-run shot in the seventh, his 16th of the year. His 16 home runs tied Giancarlo Stanton for the most by a teenager in Double-A since 2005.

In the ninth, Russell Smith retired two Barons on strikeouts, but heavy rain came with two outs and a runner on second. The game was not resumed due to unplayable field conditions, giving Biloxi a 14-1 win, and the series sweep. Meeker (6-3) earned the win while Barons' starter Tommy Sommer (3-4) took the loss.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers will start a six-game set with the Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv.

