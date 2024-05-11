Shuckers Fall to Biscuits in Debut Game for King Cakes Indentity

BILOXI, MS - In front of over 3,500 fans, the largest Saturday night crowd of the season at Shuckers Ballpark, the Biloxi Shuckers (16-16) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (17-15), 3-2, in the debut game for the team's King Cakes alternate identity, celebrating the Coast's Mardi Gras history. Despite the loss, Shuckers' outfielder Lamar Sparks tied his season-high with three hits and starter Jacob Misiorowski struck out five over four innings, allowing one run on one hit.

Biloxi took an early lead in the third when Brock Wilken singled home Sparks from second, giving the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. The RBI was Wilken's seventh of the series and his sixth straight game with a hit. Montgomery responded in the fourth with a bases-loaded RBI walk from Willy Vasquez, tying the game at one. The Shuckers retook the lead in the fifth on an RBI single from Mike Boeve, scoring Sparks from second. The hit helped Boeve to his 10 th multi-hit game of the year with Biloxi in 19 games since being promoted to Double-A.

The Biscuits tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single from Heriberto Hernandez and took the lead in the seventh when Mason Auer lined a single into center, making it 3-2.

The Shuckers threatened in the ninth when Zavier Warren earned a leadoff walk, but Alfredo Zarraga finished off his third save of the year with a lineout to left and two strikeouts. Adam Leverett (2-0) earned the win for the Biscuits after five innings in relief while Will Childers (0-1) took the loss for Biloxi. Childers, in his Double-A debut, recorded three strikeouts over two innings, allowing one run.

The Shuckers will wrap up the series on Sunday with a Mother's Day game beginning at 1:05 p.m. TJ Shook (1-3, 4.18) is set to start for the Shuckers while Ian Seymour (1-1, 2.10) will start for the Biscuits. The first 500 fans will receive a Shuckers silicone wine glass. Players will also wear special pink accessories to celebrate Mother's Day. The first 125 fans will receive a special Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing and pregame autographs will be available. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also purchase the Shuckers' Mother's Day Package which includes four dugout box tickets and a Kendra Scott Baseball Pendant for $99. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 12:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

