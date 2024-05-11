Four-Run First Dooms M-Braves on Saturday Night

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on Saturday night and cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Mississippi Braves at Toyota Field. The Rocket City win gives the Pandas a 3-2 series edge heading into Sunday's series finale at 2:35 pm.

Luis De Avila (L, 0-5) almost escaped a jam in the first inning with only one run scoring, but Gustavo Campero hit a two-out bases-clearing double down the left field line, giving the Trash Pandas (15-15) the 4-0 lead. To De Avila's credit, he battled through 4.1 innings on Saturday night and ultimately surrendered five runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Rocket City used a tandem start from John O'Reilly and Ivan Armstrong (W, 4-0), and each tossed 4.0 innings, allowing only one run on seven hits.

The M-Braves (11-21) threatened in the fourth inning with a single by Drake Baldwin and a double from Keshawn Ogans, but O'Reilly pitched out of trouble. In the fifth, Geraldo Quintero greeted Armstrong with a solo home run to right-center, his first long ball of the year, cutting the Rocket City lead to 4-1.

De Avila exited with one out in the fifth inning for right-hander Parker Dunshee. The Trash Pandas tacked on their fifth run in the bottom of the fifth on a Tucker Flint double that hit foul by three feet off of the left field wall. The phantom double brought home Eric Wagaman.

Dunshee dealt 2.2 innings behind De Avila and struck out seven to only one walk, saddled with two runs on two hits. Trey Riley walked two but put up a scoreless inning in the bottom of the eighth.

Pitching was the difference. Rocket City's three hurlers struck out 13 to no walks, while Mississippi pitchers walked seven and struck out ten.

Ogans logged his second-straight multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, and Justin Dean was 2-for-4 with a double.

The M-Braves and Trash Pandas meet Sunday afternoon for the series finale at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 pm with LHP Drew Parrish (2-3, 4.02) starting for Mississippi against RHP Jack Kochanowicz (0-3, 9.00) for Rocket City. Coverage begins at 2:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers, May 14-19. The homestand features Thirsty Thursday Blues and Brews, featuring a Trucker Cap Giveaway to the first 333 adults on May 16, a Commemorative 20th Year of Trustmark Park T-Shirt to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, May 17, and a Post-Game Fireworks after the game on Saturday, May 18. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

