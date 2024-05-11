Finding a Way

May 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Trash Pandas manufactured six runs in some rather peculiar ways en route to a 6-1 win over the Mississippi Braves Saturday night at Toyota Field.

Rocket City's offense blasted off in the first with four runs. Outfielder Nelson Rada started the inning with a bunt single who then advanced to third on a throwing error from Mississippi catcher Tyler Tolve. Rada ultimately scored on a wild pitch from Braves starter Luis De Avila (L, 5) to put the Trash Pandas up 1-0.

After two walks and a hit batsmen loaded the bases later in the inning, outfielder Gustavo Campero broke the game open with a bases-clearing double to put the Trash Pandas up by four. The inning ended with the Trash Pandas registering four runs on only two hits with only one of those hits leaving the infield.

Trash Pandas starting pitcher John O'Reilly held the Braves off the board through his four innings of work, striking out six batters in the process.

Mississippi scored their lone run of the game in the fifth as outfielder Geraldo Quintero hit a solo homer to open the inning. It would be the only run allowed by Rocket City reliever Ivan Armstrong (W, 4) who allowed three hits and struck out six in four solid innings of work to notch the win.

Outfielder Tucker Flint got that run back for Rocket City in the bottom half with an RBI double down the leftfield line. On a questionable call, the umpiring crew ruled the ball fair which allowed designated hitter Eric Wagaman to score from first and put the Trash Pandas up 5-1.

Rocket City added their final run in the seventh. With runners at the corners, after Mississippi failed to cover first on what would have been an inning-ending groundout to first, infielder Denzer Guzman reached on a dropped third strike. The runner from third, Wagaman, scored on the play to make the final 6-1.

The Trash Pandas and Braves will meet again on Sunday with Rocket City aiming for the series win. First pitch is slated for 2:35 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. Drew Parrish (MIS)

