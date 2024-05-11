Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Veteransville

May 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a donation to Veteransville prior to the Shuckers game on Saturday night against the Montgomery Biscuits.

"Veteransville symbolizes the courage and sacrifices of all Gulf Coast Veterans," Veteransville Executive Director, Brandi Miles said. "Receiving a 'Heart of a Shucker' donation is truly an honor!"

Veteransville is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that was established to help connect Veterans and their families to resources and people in their local communities on a global scale. The organization works to eradicate Veteran suicide and to help Veterans and their families find resources that can improve their mental, financial, and physical wellness. Veteransville Executive Director is Coach Brandi Miles, a US Army Veteran.

"From the first meeting with Veteransville, we knew we wanted to support their mission, to provide Veterans with the resources to improve their lives," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "We're excited about the work that Brandi and her team are doing and look forward to our partnership."

