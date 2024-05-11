RHP Will Childers Added to Active Roster

May 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the addition of RHP Will Childers to the active roster from High-A Wisconsin. Childers will wear No. 38. The active roster stands at 27 players.

In nine appearances and 11.2 innings with Wisconsin, Childers struck out 10, walked one and allowed three runs. He struck out four over 3.2 scoreless innings in his final four appearances with Wisconsin.

Childers signed with the Brewers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Georgia in 2023. He made 14 appearances and eight starts with Single-A Carolina during his first full professional season.

