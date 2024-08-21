Shuckers Fall to Barons in Birmingham on Wednesday Night

Biloxi Shuckers' Nick Merkel on the mound

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (55-58, 25-21) dropped game two of their series against the Birmingham Barons (62-54, 21-26), 8-2, on Wednesday night at Regions Field. Despite the loss, the Shuckers still maintain a one-game lead over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for the final playoff spot in the Southern League South Division.

The Barons started the scoring with three quick runs in the first off Shuckers' starter Adam Seminaris. After Terrell Tatum singled to begin the frame, a walk to Canaan Smith-Njigba and a single from Wilfred Veras loaded the bases. Jacob Gonzalez started the scoring with an RBI single to center, making it 1-0. Michael Turner and Shawn Goosenberg then singled and grounded into a fielder's choice, making it 3-0. In the third, Nick Podkul made it 4-0 with an RBI single and Michael Turner stretched it to 5-0 with an RBI single to center. Two batters later, Adam Hackenberg drove home two with a single and an RBI double from Terrell Tatum made it 8-0 after the third inning.

From there, the Shuckers' bullpen held the Barons' lineup scoreless. Nick Merkel continued his dominant summer with 2.2 scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.79 over his last 20 appearances since June 1. Sam Carlson and Nate Peterson both tossed scoreless innings before position player, Ben Metzinger, threw a scoreless eighth inning in his first professional pitching appearance.

In the ninth, Lamar Sparks got the Shuckers on the board with a two-RBI double down the left-field line, making it 8-2. Barons' starter Tyler Schweitzer (4-4) earned the win after six shutout innings while Adam Seminaris (1-4) took the loss.

The series continues on Thursday at Regions Field with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tate Kuehner (2-1, 2.81) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Riley Bowens (0-3, 3.64) for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

