Hunley, Morgan Guide Biscuits To 4-1 Win Against Trash Pandas

August 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Sean Hunley on the mound

MONTGOMERY, AL - Sean Hunley tossed a season-high five scoreless innings in a spot start, Tre' Morgan notched three RBI, and the Montgomery Biscuits (66-50, 26-21) won 4-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (52-62, 19-27) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Hunley made his seventh spot start of the season and surpassed his previous season high of four innings. The right-hander worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning to maintain his scoreless start.

The Biscuits scored a run in four separate innings. Morgan picked up three RBI off two singles and a sacrifice fly. Tanner Murray brought in the first run of the game with a single in the second inning. The hit scored Brayden Taylor, who ripped his third triple into right center before Murray's at-bat.

Dominic Keegan extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the eighth. Jack Hartman pitched a scoreless ninth inning to convert his third save in as many opportunities.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while George Klassen is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

