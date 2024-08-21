Barons Pound out 13 Hits in 8-2 Win Against Shuckers on Wednesday Night

August 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons pound out 13 hits and get the 8-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers before 1,996 at Regions Field on Wednesday night. With the win, the Barons improve to 8-0 over Biloxi this season.

Starting pitcher Tyler Schweitzer (4-4, 4.34) goes six innings, giving up only three hits, no earned runs, and a walk with six strikeouts. Peyton Pallette pitched 2.0 innings with two strikeouts in his first outing with the Barons this season. Triston Stivors pitched the ninth inning for the Barons.

Wilfred Veras had three hits, two runs scored, and a stolen base, along with Michael Turner getting two hits and two RBIs in the win. Terrell Tatum had three hits, one RBI, and a run scored.

In the bottom of the first inning, Tatum singled on a line drive to left field, Canaan Smith-Njagba walked, and Veras singled to load the bases. Jacob Gonzalez singled to center, scoring Tatum. Turner singled to center, scoring Smith-Njigba. Shawn Goosenberg grounded out scoring Veras and the Barons led 3-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Veras singled to left field. He stole second base. His 20th of the season. Nick Podkul singled to center field and Veras scored and the Barons led 4-0. Turner singled on a ground ball to left field scoring Podkul. Goosenberg singled and stole second. Adam Hackenberg singled on a line drive to center field scoring Turner and Goosenberg. The Barons led 7-0. Tatum doubled to the right field corner and Hackenberg scored and the Barons led big 8-0.

The Shucker scored in the bottom of the ninth inning on a double by Lamar Sparks scoring Eric Brown and Connor Scott. That was Biloxi only two runs of the season.

Next, the Barons will play game three of the six-game series against Biloxi on Thirsty Thursday. RHP Riley Gowens (0-2, 3.64) will take the mound for the Barons.

