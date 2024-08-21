M-Braves Beat Lookouts on Wednesday, Now 1.5 Games Back

August 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Jhancarlos Lara

(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason) Mississippi Braves' Jhancarlos Lara(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves are now just 1.5 games out of first place in the Southern League's South Division after a 4-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. M-Braves starter Jhancarlos Lara struck out seven in his Trustmark Park debut.

The 21-year-old Lara struggled in his Double-A debut last week, and despite allowing a run in the first inning on Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves 14th-ranked prospect flashed brilliance at times. Lara walked two and allowed Dominic Pitelli to steal second and third before he scored on a Quincy McAfee single. Lara struck out two in the second, third, and fourth innings and ended the outing with 4.0 innings, one run, four hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts.

The M-Braves (55-60, 24-23) tied the game in the third inning. Bryson Horne smacked his 12th double of the year to right-center, moved to third base on a Sebastian Rivero flyout, and scored on a Cal Conley sacrifice fly to left.

David McCale opened the fourth inning with a single, and then Ethan Workinger and Cody Milligan drew walks from Chattanooga starter Chase Petty (L, 9-4) to load the bases. McCabe sprinted home on a Petty wild pitch to give Mississippi a 2-1 lead. In his first game back from the injured list, Geraldo Quintero lined a single down the right field line to bring home Workinger and Milligan to make it 4-2.

Drew Parrish (W, 7-5) took over for Lara in the fifth and retired all six batters in 2.0 shutout innings, striking out three. Landon Harper (S, 1) surrendered a solo homer to McAfee in the eighth but struck out three over the final 3.0 innings to log his first save.

Game three of the six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts is Thursday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Drue Hackenberg (2-2, 3.51) starting for Mississippi against Chattanooga RHP Thomas Farr (1-13, 4.79). Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Thursday's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Military Thursday: The Mississippi Braves offer complimentary tickets to all Thursday home games for all active and retired military personnel.

The M-Braves have two homestands remaining in the final season. The current homestand features a Spencer Schwellenbach Schwersey (T-Shirt Jersey) Giveaway on Friday, August 23, and Alzheimer's Awareness Night, plus a Jersey Auction and Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday, August 24. The final homestand is September 3-8 against the Tennessee Smokies. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or call the box office to book your group at 888-BRAVES4.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.