Biscuits' Simpson Lights up Base Paths, 'Pandas Fall

August 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Montgomery's CF Chandler Simpson was hardly contained as the former Georgia Tech standout led the Biscuits to a 4-1 victory over the Trash Pandas to even this week's series at 1-1 on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The 23-year-old former supplemental first round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays scored three times on two hits, a walk, and two stolen bases. His swipe of second base in the 7th inning gave the Atlanta native 55 in 62 games in the Southern League this season and 86 stolen bases overall.

RHP Chase Chaney (L, 6-10) logged a quality start giving up three runs in six innings of work. Another Georgia native in the spotlight tonight, the 24-year-old from Lawrenceville, allowed baserunners in five of his six innings. A one-out triple to 3B Brayden Taylor put the Biscuits up 1-0 in the second inning. He retired Simpson once in the first inning but surrendered a lead-off double to him third, and the speedster came around to score on a sacrifice fly by 1B Tre' Morgan in the third inning for Montgomery's second tally. Simpson clubbed a one-out single in the fifth and scored on an RBI single by Morgan in the fifth inning to put his club ahead 3-0.

1B Sam Brown collected his 21st double of the season, plating RF Tucker Flint (2-4, R) in the sixth for the Trash Pandas lone run.

The Trash Pandas were not without opportunity as Rocket City stranded eight on the basepaths. In the fifth, Biscuits starter RHP Sean Hunley (W, 5-3) allowed three straight singles before striking out 2B Christian Moore (0-4, 3 K) to strand the bases loaded. 3B Ben Gobbel (2-4) and DH Matt Coutney led off the ninth with back-to-back singles off RHP Jack Hartman (SV, 3) and the right-hander retired the bottom three of the Trash Pandas lineup to even the series.

The series continues tomorrow as RHP George Klassen (1-1, 6.75 ERA) makes his third start for the Trash Pandas (52-62, 19-27) since being acquired by the Angels at the MLB Trade Deadline to face off against Biscuits (66-50, 26-21) RHP Logan Workman (9-5, 2.82 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, the MiLB App and TrashPandasBaseball.com.

