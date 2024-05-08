Shuckers Fall on Education Day to Biscuits

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (14-15) held an early 4-0 lead, but the Montgomery Biscuits (16-13) scored 11 unanswered runs, including seven in the eighth, in an 11-4 loss for the Shuckers at Shuckers Ballpark on the team's annual Education Day game. The two teams combined for 15 runs, 25 hits and nine players tallied multiple hits between the two teams, including four in the Shuckers' lineup.

For the second straight game, Biloxi struck first with a passed ball that allowed Mike Boeve to score from third and an RBI groundout from Ernesto Martinez Jr., giving Biloxi a 2-0 lead in the first. Biloxi added on to the lead in the third with an RBI double from Boeve and an RBI single from Martinez Jr. Boeve's double was his 10 th extra-base hit in 16 Double-A games. Martinez Jr.'s RBI was also his team-leading 18 th of the season.

Montgomery clawed back in the fourth with an RBI single from Jaylen Battles and a sacrifice fly in the fifth from Heriberto Hernandez, making it 4-2. They tied the game in the sixth on a two-run home run from Ricardo Genovés. In the eighth, they took the lead with an RBI double from Matthew Dyer, snapping Sam Carlson's 10-inning scoreless streak to begin his Double-A career. The Biscuits then extended the lead with an RBI single from Carson Williams, a bases-loaded walk from Heriberto Hernandez and a grand slam from Tanner Murray, making it 11-4. In the eighth, the Biscuits combined for seven runs on four hits, sent 12 men to the plate and faced three different Shuckers' pitchers.

Antonio Menendez (1-3) earned the win for Montgomery after two scoreless innings. Sam Carlson (2-1) took the loss for Biloxi.

At the plate, Mike Boeve (2-for-4), Brock Wilken (2-for-5), Ernesto Martinez Jr. (3-for-5) and Jose Acosta (2-for-4) all recorded multi-hit efforts for Biloxi. Martinez Jr. worked a 12-pitch at-bat in the ninth before lining out to the warning track in left, falling a hit shy of tying his career-high with a four-hit game. Through two games in the series, Martinez Jr. is 5-for-8 with three RBI. Acosta's multi-hit performance was his first at the Double-A level.

