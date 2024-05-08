M-Braves Claw Back to Even Series on Wednesday Morning

May 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Cody Milligan of the Mississippi Braves

(Mississippi Braves) Cody Milligan of the Mississippi Braves(Mississippi Braves)

MADISON, AL - For the first time in 2024, the M-Braves erased a ninth-inning deficit and came away with a win. Playing their third-straight Wednesday morning contest, the Mississippi Braves tied the Rocket City Trash Pandas in the ninth and won 6-4 in ten innings at Toyota Field.

The M-Braves (10-19) entered the game 0-13, trailing after eight innings. Trailing 4-3, Rocket City (14-14) reliever Hayden Sieg hit Geraldo Quintero with a pitch and walked Cal Conley to put the tying run into scoring position. After a double-steal moved the runners up, Brandon Parker hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

In the top of the tenth inning, Cody Milligan began as the bonus runner at second base. Immediately, Nacho Alvarez Jr. drove a double to the left-center gap to score Milligan and put the M-Braves up a run. Drake Baldwin grounded out to first for the first out in the inning but moved Alvarez to third base. The 21-year-old scampered home on a Yolbert Sanchez sacrifice fly to right.

The M-Braves made winning plays throughout the contest and jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Milligan hit Victor Mederos's first pitch of the game into left field for a single, and after an Alvarez walk, Baldwin doubled past the first base bag to score both. In the third inning, Milligan launched a 434-foot home run to right for his first long ball of 2024, extending the lead to 3-0.

Hurston Waldrep made his sixth start on Wednesday and was solid. Over 5.1 innings, Atlanta's second-ranked prospect surrendered two runs (one earned) on six hits, three walks, and three strikeouts.

The game featured some of the hardest throwers in the Southern League, and in the seventh inning, it was showcased to an impressive degree. Ben Joyce touched 103 mph twice in a 1-2-3 top of the seventh, and Rolddy Munoz hit 100 mph three times in the bottom of the inning.

Hayden Harris (1-0) has been one of the biggest surprises for the Braves the last two seasons, and the 24-year-old lefty added another chapter on Wednesday. Harris struck out three and walked one over 2.0 shutout innings, leading to his first win.

The win improved Mississippi to 3-2 in extra-inning games and evened the six-game series at 1-1. Alvarez reached base safely three times and was 1-for-3. The sixth-ranked Braves prospect has hit in nine of his last 11 games. The M-Braves swiped a season-high six bases, including three by Quintero. The M-Braves lead Double-A with 64 steals through 29 games. Quintero leads the club with 13, followed by Milligan with 12.

Game three of the set is on Thursday night at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP JJ Niekro (1-3, 4.21) starting for Mississippi against RHP Caden Dana (1-2, 1.78) for Rocket City. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a six-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers, May 14-19. The homestand features Thirsty Thursday Blues and Brews, featuring a Trucker Cap Giveaway to the first 333 adults on May 16, a Commemorative 20th Year of Trustmark Park T-Shirt to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, May 17, and a Post-Game Fireworks after the game on Saturday, May 18. For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.