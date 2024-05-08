Biscuits Storm Back for 11-4 Win over Shuckers

May 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Tanner Murray

BILOXI, MS - Tanner Murray hit a grand slam to cap off a seven-run eighth inning, and the Montgomery Biscuits (16-13) stormed back from an early deficit and topped the Biloxi Shuckers (14-15) to even the series at a game apiece on Wednesday afternoon at Shuckers Ballpark.

The Biscuits fell behind 4-0 after three innings. Cole Wilcox pushed through five innings and allowed four runs in his sixth start of the season.

The comeback started in the fourth inning. Jalen Battles beat out a grounder up the middle for an infield single to put Montgomery on the board and make it 4-1. Heriberto Hernandez followed with a sacrifice fly in the fifth to cut it to 4-2.

Ricardo Genoves homered in back-to-back games on a two-run shot to left center to tie the game at 4-4. The Biscuits never looked back.

In the eighth, Montgomery posted a seven-run inning to jump in front 11-4. Matthew Dyer doubled down the right-field line for the first run of the inning. Murray capped off the rally with a grand slam to left field. It was the club's first grand slam of the season.

Antonio Menendez earned his first win with two shutout innings of relief.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Shuckers Ballpark. Ben Peoples will make the start for Montgomery while Nate Peterson will start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

