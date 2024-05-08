Trash Pandas Fall 6-4 in Extras against the Braves

May 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas were unable to capture a second straight win as they fell 6-4 in 10 innings against the Mississippi Braves.

Mississippi scored in the opening frame for the second straight game as catcher Drake Baldwin doubled down the right field line to plate a pair.

Braves outfielder Cody Milligan led off the third with a solo homer to extend the Mississippi lead to three.

Rocket City got on the board in the bottom half as outfielder Eric Wagaman doubled to bring the Trash Pandas back to within two. Wagaman now has 10 RBI in his last seven games. Mac McCroskey cut the deficit to one with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

The Trash Pandas tied the game in the following inning as infielder Denzer Guzman grounded into a fielder's choice to score Wagaman. Infielder Kyren Paris gave the Trash Pandas their first lead of the game later in the inning with a sac fly.

Mississippi was able to tie the game in the ninth as outfielder Brandon Parker hit a sacrifice fly of his own to knot things at four. The Trash Pandas were unable to respond in the bottom half, bringing the game to extra innings.

The Braves struck first in extras as infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. doubled to bring in the go-ahead run. Infielder Yolbert Sanchez extended that lead to two with a sacrifice fly. Rocket City was unable to respond in the bottom half of the inning giving Mississippi the win.

Rocket City will face the Braves for game three on Thursday. First pitch against the Braves is slated for 6:35 p.m. for First Responders Night sponsored by Huntsville Madison CVB. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. J.J Niekro (MIS)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.