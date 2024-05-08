Lookouts Sweep Doubleheader

May 8, 2024

The Chattanooga Lookouts won both games of today's doubleheader, sweeping the Smokies for the second time this season.

In game one the team's bats were on fire. Tyler Callihan continued his hot start to the year with a solo shot in the first inning. Jack Rogers and Nick Northcut added to the home run barrage in the fourth with back-to-back jacks. Two more runs came in the fifth on a two-run single by Anthony Alford and they added one more in the sixth to put the game away.

Lookouts starting pitcher Chase Petty only allowed two runs in five innings and Jake Gozzo closed the game out with two shutout innings to earn his third save.

During the second game, the team got out to another early lead. Tied 1-1 in the fourth, Daniel Vellojin smacked a bases-clearing double to break the tie and make it 4-1 Lookouts. Chattanooga was en route to a win in the seventh, but Tennessee tied it up with three runs. In extra-innings, Nick Northcut singled home Allan Cerda to deliver the win.

Tomorrow is Star Wars Night at AT&T Field! First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

